Bord sign off CPO for road scheme in Greystones

An Bord Pleanala has confirmed the compulsory purchase of a stretch of road in Greystones.

Wicklow County Council asked the Bord to confirm a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for a section of roadway between Chapel Road and Convent Road roundabout north to the Blacklion Manor Road in the townlands of Delgany and Greystones.

The CPO was sought by the local authority in relation to a cyclist and pedestrian improvement scheme on Chapel Road.

The local authority argued that the CPO was necessary to allow it to carry out the improvements works in the knowledge that the lands and all rights in the lands are available. It is also stated that the project will improve the traffic flow between Greystones and Bray and enhance the safety of all road users. The project is also included as an objective in the County Development Plan and the Local Area Plan.

Greystones Municipal District voted in favour of adopting a Part 8 for the scheme in January 2020.

Nine objections were made in relation to the proposed CPO. These raised issues about the volume of traffic on Convent Road and the potential impact of the proposed scheme on residents. Concerns are also raised about the design of the scheme, the removal of existing boundaries, heritage features and mature trees.

An oral hearing took place in October 2021 and a modified CPO was submitted to the Bord by Wicklow County Council.

In their report, the Bord's Inspector accepted that the proposed upgrades would improve the safety of road users.

While the widening of the current roadway would require the removal of some existing boundaries and some land taken from properties in the area, it was felt that this would be done to achieve improvements for the community and other road users.

It would also create safer routes for pedestrians and cyclists, particularly those travelling to local schools.

The Inspector noted that the project would have a negative impact on residents and the road network during construction, however, concluded that any disruption would be temporary. The council had also indicated it would reconstruct boundaries. The Inspector recommended consultation between Wicklow County Council and landowners about the design of replacement boundaries.

The Bord confirmed the CPO for the lands required for the scheme.