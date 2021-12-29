Bord asked to overturn decision to refuse permission for wifi tower in Kilcoole

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala after Wicklow County Council refused permission to develop a 21m wi-fi tower in Kilcoole.

Cignal Infrastructure Limited had sought permission from the local authority to develop a telecommunications support structure carrying nine antennas, associated equipment and site works at St. Anthony's FC Grounds, Finn Park, Lott Lane , Knockroe, Kilcoole.

The planning section refused permission for the wi-fi tower in November. It was felt that the development would injure the visual amenity of the area and the amenity of properties in the vicinity.

The planners considered that the proposed development would form “an obtrusive feature" within Kilcoole and at the entrance to the village. It was also felt that the development “would set an undesirable precedent for further development on unsuitable lands which would negatively impact upon the character of the area”.

In its appeal, Cignal Infrastructure states that the tower is needed to improve mobile and broadband service in the area. They argue that the small size of the development and its location within the GAA club grounds would help to screen the compound and reduce any impact on the visual amenity of the area.

An Bord Pleanala is due to issue its decision by April 19.