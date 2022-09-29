Boots launches winter flu and Covid-19 vaccinations in four Wicklow stores

Four Boots stores in County Wicklow have now opened their winter flu and Covid-19 vaccination service for the 2022 to 2023 winter season.

Boots stores in The Bridgewater Centre, Arklow, on Main Street in Bray, Church Road in Greystones, and Abbey Street in Wicklow town are offering the option to book an appointment to get a flu and Covid-19 vaccination together at the same time.

This year, Boots pharmacies nationwide will offer the following services: Winter Flu Vaccination for adults aged 18 and older, Winter Flu Nasal Vaccination for children aged 2 to 17 years, Covid-19 Vaccination for children and adults aged 12 years and older, Winter Flu Plus Covid-19 Vaccination for adults aged 18 years and older.

To avail of the vaccinations, customers need to be eligible for each vaccine with no clinical contradictions.

The flu vaccination service is free of charge for persons for whom vaccination is recommended by the HSE, such as those over the age of 65 or anyone over the age of 18 within at-risk groups, otherwise there is a charge of €30.

There will be no charge for Covid-19 vaccinations. Boots says patients are welcome to attend for their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination or any subsequent doses indicated including boosters in line with HSE eligibility criteria.

Commenting at the launch of the service, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots, Caoimhe McAuley said: “This year, we are delighted to be able to offer our customers vaccinations against both flu and COVID-19. We know that these viruses are easily transmitted through the winter season and that being vaccinated is the best way of reducing your chances of being infected with or suffering from complications that can arise from either. We also know that vaccinations should reduce the spread within the community. Our online booking system makes it convenient for customers and will minimise waiting times where possible.”