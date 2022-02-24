Boots in Bray to offer HPV vaccinations

Boots in Bray is among 14 pharmacies across Ireland that will offer HPV vaccinations.

The pharmacy chain launched the new service, which will be available to customers who are not covered by the national HPV immunisation programme.

The national HPV Vaccination Programme in Ireland aims to vaccinate all girls and boys in their first year at secondary school and is available free of charge.

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of more than 100 viruses that causes 1 in 20 cancers worldwide Most people will contract HPV at some stage in their lives, with it being most common amongst people in their late teens and early 20s. Each year in Ireland, HPV causes more than 400 cases of cancer in both men and women.

Caoimhe McAuley, MPSI, Director of Pharmacy and Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots Ireland said: “We are delighted to begin administering the vaccination service throughout the Boots Ireland pharmacy network. Our experience in delivering vaccinations has been well established through the provision of the Covid-19, flu, pneumococcal, shingles and travel vaccinations. We look forward to applying this expertise and experience to vaccinating people against HPV.”

Marta Alves, Pharmacist at Boots Ireland, Bray, said: “The rollout of the new HPV vaccination service is an important milestone as we continue to serve our customers in the local area. We are available to discuss any questions customers may have about the vaccine and whether its right for them to receive. Our dedicated team will be offering this service at a time that suits our customers best.”

The Boots HPV Vaccination Service is available privately for both men and women aged 16 to 44 inclusive, subject to eligibility criteria. The service is offered by specially trained pharmacists.

To avail of the service, customers will need to complete an HPV vaccination consultation with their doctor. Once the consultation has been completed, customers can book an appointment in their chosen Boots pharmacy and a prescription will be sent ahead of the appointment.

The HPV vaccine has been offered to girls in their first year of secondary school since 2010 because the most common cancer caused by the HPV virus is cervical cancer.

Since 2019, boys have also been offered the HPV vaccine because HPV can cause cancers and genital warts in boys too.