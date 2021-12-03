Booster clinics for 60 to 69 age group and health workers in Greystones this weekend

Shoreline Leisure in Greystones will provide walk-in Covid-19 booster vaccination clinics for healthcare workers and people aged between 60 and 69 over the weekend.

The HSE said the vaccination centre will also offer boosters to healthcare workers on Friday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, December 4 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.. The HSE asked healthcare workers to bring photo ID and proof of employment with them whey they go to the walk-in vaccination centre.

A vaccination booster clinic for people aged between 60 and 69 would take place on Sunday, December 5 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

In relation to a booster, people must wait at least five months after their second vaccine dose before they can get a booster. If they have had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, they must wait at least three months. The HSE has asked people outside the 60 to 69 age group to stay away from the walk-in booster clinic.

First and second doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination are available at Shoreline Leisure Greystones by appointment only.

More information about Covid-19 vaccinations are available at hse.ie