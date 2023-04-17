Boost for wildlife in Wicklow as first biodiversity officer is appointed

The Heritage Council and the County and City Management Association (CCMA) have appointed Laura Kehoe as Wicklow County Council’s first biodiversity officer, signalling a new era of protection for local wildlife.

The new position was created under an initiative by The Heritage Council and CCMA, with support from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which will see a biodiversity officer appointed to every local authority in the country by the end of 2024.

The programme is led by the Heritage Council, who are funding the salary costs of the Biodiversity Officers and making an initial investment of €1.6m in the programme – an investment that will increase in the future.

The appointments are timely, given the publication of recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly on Biodiversity Loss, which further highlight the urgent need to confront the biodiversity crisis threatening our ecosystem.

The new biodiversity officers will directly address many of the recommendations, including the improvement in the management of hedgerows, restoring peatlands, tackling invasive alien species and engaging local communities.

The biodiversity officers will also provide training and advice to local authority colleagues on biodiversity-related issues and their obligations in relation to protecting resources such as urban woodlands, parks, nature-based solutions and management of public lands.

They will be responsible for raising awareness about the issues affecting biodiversity and climate change at local level and assist in developing and executing city and county-wide biodiversity plans.

Local elected representatives have warmly welcomed the appointments, underlining the importance of biodiversity conservation and community involvement at the grassroots level.

Wicklow County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Tommy Annesley said: “We are thrilled to welcome Laura Kehoe as the dedicated Biodiversity Officer for Wicklow, and I am looking forward to working with her in safeguarding the rich natural heritage of our county. This appointment is a testament to our commitment to protecting and enhancing our environment.”