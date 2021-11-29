Boil water notice issued for Coolgreany

A map of the area affected by the boil water notice.

A boil water notice has been issued for anyone on the Coolgreany Public Water supply.

The notice which has been issued by Irish Water and Wexford County Council has been put in place to protect the health of consumers that are supplied by the Coolgreany Public Water Supply.

The notice has been issued due to the risk of potentially inadequately disinfected water entering the supply.

This notice applies to all consumers on the Coolgreany Public Water Supply.

All consumers affected by this notice must boil their water before drinking.

A map of the Coolgreany Water Supply, detailing the areas affected, is available on www.water.ie