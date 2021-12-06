Boil water notice issued for areas of north Wicklow

A boil water notice has been issued for areas of north Wicklow following an issue at the Vartry Water Treatment Plant.

Irish Water confirmed that 12,944 customers in areas of north Wicklow and 4,553 customers in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown are affected by the notice, which means people should boil water before drinking or using to prepare food.

Customers in the following locations in Wicklow are included in the notice: Newcastle, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane, Kilcroney, and Delgany. There are also rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe affected, including Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane, Dunran, Ballyvolan and Kiltimon.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown, Ballyman, Kill Lane and surrounding areas are also affected.

Irish Water said the boil water notice has been put in place to protect public health as high turbidity at a treated water reservoir at Vartry Treatment Plant means a small amount of treated water leaving the reservoir and going directly into part of the Vartry supply was inadequately disinfected for a short period. Irish Water said it currently investigating the issue with a view to lifting the precautionary boil notice as soon as possible.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water, Dublin City Council, Wicklow County Council, and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council confirm that a Boil Water Notice has been issued with immediate effect to protect the health of 17,497 customers supplied by the Vartry Water Treatment Plant. The water utility said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been formally notified.

John O’Donoghue, Regional Operations Lead, Irish Water said: “Irish Water apologises for the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our number one priority is public health and the safety and well-being of our customers.

"We would like to reassure our customers that Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts are working with our colleagues in Wicklow County Council, Dublin City Council and Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. While we are working to lift the Boil Water Notice, we would like to remind people to check if they are in an affected area and to familiarise themselves with the safety advice. We would like to thank the public, media and elected representatives for sharing the news of the Boil Water Notice as it is essential that we reach as many people as possible.”

Irish Water said the water is still safe to use for hygiene purposes and Irish Water would like to remind customers to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent hand-washing.