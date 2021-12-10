Boil water notice for parts of North Wicklow lifted

A boil water notice which covered parts of North Wicklow has been lifted.

Irish Water confirmed that the notice, which had been in effect from Monday, December 6, had been removed and drinking water can now be consumed as normal.

The boil water notice affected around 12,000 homes and business in North Wicklow, and some areas of south Dublin in the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council area.

Irish Water said it was necessary to issue the boil water notice as a precaution following high turbidity at a treated water reservoir at Vartry Water Treatment Plant which impacted the disinfection process. Irish Water’s drinking water and operational experts worked with colleagues in the impacted local authorities to carry out the required actions to facilitate lifting the boil water notice as quickly as possible. This included a programme of network flushing to help reduce the amount of time for the plug of inadequately disinfected water to clear the affected area. When this was completed, the utility carried out bacteriological testing to verify the water was safe before seeking agreement with the HSE to lift the notice. Satisfactory monitoring results have returned for all areas and the water is safe to drink.

Irish Water’s Regional Operations Manager, John O’Donoghue, commented: “Irish Water, Wicklow County Council, Dublin City Council and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council County Council would like to thank the customers who were affected by this notice for their patience and cooperation while we worked to ensure the notice could be lifted as quickly as possible.

“Irish Water recognises the impact and inconvenience caused by the imposition of a Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses. Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus.”

“We are grateful to members of the public, media, elected representatives and the business community for sharing the information and advice regarding the Boil Water Notice to help ensure we reached as many people as possible," Mr O’Donoghue added.

Business customers will receive a 40 per cent rebate on the cost of the supply of water to their businesses for the duration of the boil water notice and this will be back-dated automatically to Monday, December 6.