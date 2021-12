The Boil Water Notice for the Coolgreany Public Water Supply has now been lifted.

The notice has been lifted following the completion of remedial measures and satisfactory monitoring results

The boil water notice had been in place since Monday.

Irish Water and the Local Authority/Health Service Executive Water Liaison Group will continue to meet and will review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply.