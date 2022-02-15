Body recovered in search for missing 82-year-old

Helen Owens had been missing since Monday.

THE search for 82-year-old Helen Owens was called off late on Tuesday afternoon after the recovery of a body.

Helen had been missing from her home in Killoughter since 4 p.m. on Monday morning and worried family members contacted Wicklow Gardaí to raise the alarm.

An extensive Garda search commenced on Monday evening and continued until 2.30 a.m. Tuesday morning, involving the Garda Search Team, Wicklow Civil Defence, Garda Air Support Unit, Wicklow RNLI and the Coastguard.

The search recommenced at daylight on Tuesday and mainly focused around the area from Three Mile Point to the Murrough.

The search was called off on Tuesday afternoon after a body was recovered from along the coastline by Wicklow Golf Club.