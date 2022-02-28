Blessington Tourist Office in need of drivers to meet the demand for Ukraine aid campaign

There has been an endless stream of people supporting the collection at Blessington Tourist Office.

AN appeal placed up on social media by Blessington Tourist Office on Sunday night about the collection of humanitarian aid for Ukraine certainly had the requisite effect as the office was already inundated with offers from the local community from the start of opening on Monday morning.

Polish transport couriers will transfer all the donations directly from Dublin to Poland, and then straight to one of the organisations currently stationed on the Ukrainian boarder.

The daily collections will take place up until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while collections will also be accepted on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

Staff at Blessington Tourist Office have been touched by the support the local community has lent to their drive.

Speaking on Monday, David Halpin said: “We put out our appeal on Facebook on Sunday night, but we never expected the huge numbers of people who have been contributing to the collection. We have been extremely busy ever since we first opened this morning. People want to help out in any way they can. So far everyone has been extremely busy and every kind of item you can think of is being dropped into us.”

The campaign was first started by Kate and Martha and the humanitarian support will be sent to Ukrainian refugees currently based in Poland.

Essential items include thermal blankets, sleeping bags and sleeping mats, care products, hygiene products, bed sheets and pillows, disposable plates and cutlery, children’s car seats, bay formula and food, toys, sterile dressings, first aid bands, nappies, batteries and battery operated flashlights.

The support for the appeal has proved so great that staff at Blessington Tourist Office now require drivers to transport the collections up to Dublin each day.

“The response our appeal received has been brilliant and our office was literally already full within a few hours of opening on Monday. We didn’t expect so many people, which is a great complaint to have, so we are in need of drivers to bring the collections up to Dublin. They would also need to have the space in their vehicle to accommodate all the items. Any additional drivers who may be able to volunteer their services would be much appreciated,” added David.

Anyone who may be able to provide transport can contact Blessington Tourist Office at (045) 891348.