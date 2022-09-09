Blessington officially twins with O’Neill City of Nebraska

A group from O’Neill City in Nebraska USA dropped by Blessington to exchange Official Twinning Scrolls in Wicklow County Council Office’s with the Cathaoirleach of the Baltinglass Municipal District, Cllr.John Mullen and members of the local Twinning Group. Natalie Butterfield signed the paperwork on behalf of O’Neill City.

Baltinglass Municipal members had voted unanimously last year to twin Blessington with O’Neill.

Cllr. Mullen said he was very supportive of the Twinning and described it as similar to the Coolatin project with Smith’s Falls in Canada where thousands of people from west Wicklow escaped the Famine and took the lonely journey to America and Canada seeking a better life.

Paddy Gleeson from the Blessington Twinning Group described the Twinning as an exciting project and pointed out that no Irish family escaped the horrors of An Gorta Mor of 1845 -1850. Some died on the roads of hunger, more died on the coffin ships and some migrants got to the shores of America and built a new life in their adopted land. Mr Gleeson was delighted to welcome some of these people’s relatives to the council chamber.

The visitors toured the town and then paid a visit to St. Mary’s Church where they were shown the oldest bells in Ireland which are still in use.

It’s hoped a delegation from Blessington will visit Nebraska next year.