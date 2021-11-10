Blessington is a sea of blue as 38 year drought ends

A moment of magic from Kevin Quinn helped end 38 years of hurt and disappointment for the players and members of Blessington GAA Club when his late point secured victory against Baltinglass in the Senior football championship final in Aughrim on Sunday last.

It was a score befitting the thrilling encounter between the two West Wicklow teams and when that final whistle sounded, almost four decades of frustration and close calls came to an end, and the outpouring of emotion told its own story.

“It’s a massive outpouring of emotion,” said a visibly moved Blessington manager, Jonathan Daniels, after the final whistle. “38 years is too long. For a town of five and a half thousand people with the GAA club in the centre, 38 years is way too long.

“(It’s) very emotional. My brother died 12 years ago, and it’s been tough. We would have soldiered for Wicklow together, Blessington together, so this is sort of for him and for a lot of other people. This is for a lot more people than just us. This will put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces,” he added.

A huge crowd gathered in Blessington on Sunday night to welcome home their heroes who will begin preparing to face the Longford champions, Mullinalaghta, when the celebrations are complete.