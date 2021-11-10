Wicklow

Blessington is a sea of blue as 38 year drought ends

Mikey O'Connor and Conal Gallagher.

Mikey O'Connor and Conal Gallagher.

Anto McLouglin, Curtis Geraghty, Kevin Hanlon and Paul McLoughlin.

Anto McLouglin, Curtis Geraghty, Kevin Hanlon and Paul McLoughlin.

Bryan Carroll, Jordan McGarr, Patrick O'Connor and Micky O'Connor.

Bryan Carroll, Jordan McGarr, Patrick O'Connor and Micky O'Connor.

From left: Roisin O'Connor, Rose Cullen, Catriona Cullen, Niamh Cullen and Colette O'Connor.

From left: Roisin O'Connor, Rose Cullen, Catriona Cullen, Niamh Cullen and Colette O'Connor.

Declan Reape with Eamear McIntyre, Donnacha Reape and Oisin Reape.

Declan Reape with Eamear McIntyre, Donnacha Reape and Oisin Reape.

Aibhe King, Aisling Brennan and Clara Keane.

Aibhe King, Aisling Brennan and Clara Keane.

Brian Hohan and Steven Bohan.

Brian Hohan and Steven Bohan.

Ruairi Finan, Jordan Nolan and Jack Cotter.

Ruairi Finan, Jordan Nolan and Jack Cotter.

Laura Gilligan and Jack Gilligan.

Laura Gilligan and Jack Gilligan.

Martin Shannon and Isabell Shannon.

Martin Shannon and Isabell Shannon.

Jordan McGarr, Patrick O'Connor, Bryan Carroll and Kevin Hanlon.

Jordan McGarr, Patrick O'Connor, Bryan Carroll and Kevin Hanlon.

Jess Brennan, Shauna Byrne, Emma McLoughlin, Kin Connors and Roisin Ellis.

Jess Brennan, Shauna Byrne, Emma McLoughlin, Kin Connors and Roisin Ellis.

Mikey O'Connor and Conal Gallagher.

A moment of magic from Kevin Quinn helped end 38 years of hurt and disappointment for the players and members of Blessington GAA Club when his late point secured victory against Baltinglass in the Senior football championship final in Aughrim on Sunday last.

It was a score befitting the thrilling encounter between the two West Wicklow teams and when that final whistle sounded, almost four decades of frustration and close calls came to an end, and the outpouring of emotion told its own story.

“It’s a massive outpouring of emotion,” said a visibly moved Blessington manager, Jonathan Daniels, after the final whistle. “38 years is too long. For a town of five and a half thousand people with the GAA club in the centre, 38 years is way too long.

“(It’s) very emotional. My brother died 12 years ago, and it’s been tough. We would have soldiered for Wicklow together, Blessington together, so this is sort of for him and for a lot of other people. This is for a lot more people than just us. This will put a lot of smiles on a lot of faces,” he added.

A huge crowd gathered in Blessington on Sunday night to welcome home their heroes who will begin preparing to face the Longford champions, Mullinalaghta, when the celebrations are complete.

