Blessington Greenway hurdle cleared as agreement reached with Kildare County Council

Wicklow County Council have approved an agreement with Kildare County Council as part of the development of the Blessington Greenway.

Frank Curran, Wicklow County Council Chief Executive, told councillors at their October meeting that a small section of the Blessington Greenway route is in Kildare. For completeness, an agreement with the neighbouring local authority is needed in relation to this stretch of footpath on the N81. Members of Kildare County Council had already backed the Section 85 agreement with Wicklow at their recent monthly meeting.

Mr Curran said a huge amount of work had been done on the greenway scheme by council staff, ESB officials and consultants. The route and a detailed design for the project had been finalised ahead of the submission of documents to An Bord Pleanala as part of the planning application.