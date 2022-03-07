Blessington farmer convicted over violent assault on elderly neighbour

A Wicklow man has been convicted of a violent assault on an elderly neighbour with an iron bar in a row that broke out over a right of way in a field at dawn three years ago.

Damien Clarke, a father of four from Goldenhill Farm, Kilbridge, Blessington, Co Wicklow pleaded guilty at Wicklow Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to a neighbouring farmer, Martin O’Hara (71), in a field near his home on January 29, 2019.

Garda Una Murphy from Baltinglass told the court that issues between the two families had been going on for some time and there was tension between the two men.

Garda Murphy said the incident began when Mr O’Hara was out walking on farmland that he had leased to Clarke.

She said a verbal disagreement broke out between the two men before Mr O’Hara was assaulted by his neighbour with an iron bar which left him with cuts and bruises to his face, legs, arms and chest.

Mr O’Hara told gardaí that while out walking in a field at around 7.30am, Clarke had come towards him in a heightened state and acting in a verbally threatening manner.

He described how he was hit several times around his body, while the lenses were knocked out of the frame of his glasses as a result of the attack.

Mr O’Hara, who did not wish to provide a victim impact statement, said he contacted gardaí after returning home.

The court heard Clarke was “not very helpful” when arrested the following day by gardaí.

The ice cream salesman and part-time farmer pleaded guilty to the offence just four days before he was due to go on trial before a jury.

He had one previous conviction for speeding from 2015.

Under cross-examination, Garda Murphy said Clarke had drafted a letter on the day after his arrest in which he did make admissions about what happened.

The court heard Clarke used to work on his victim’s farm during holidays when he was younger.

Garda Murphy said she understood the row between the two men related to a disputed right of way between the two families that dated back to the 1970s.

She agreed with defence counsel that the accused was not aware that Mr O’Hara was going to be on the land and that Clarke was fearful and shaken because the older farmer had a hurley in his hands.

The court heard Clarke was “quite emotional” because he believed his neighbour was responsible for cattle being mixed up and gates being left open on the land.

Garda Murphy said that there had been no further issue between the two men since the assault on Mr O’Hara.

She also confirmed that Mr O’Hara was prepared to accept an offer of €2,000 which Clarke had brought to court as compensation for his actions.

Adjourning sentencing in the case until November 15, Judge Martina Baxter said she wished to establish if the case was one suitable for restorative justice.