Blessington and District Credit Union hold AGM as they prepare for 50th anniversary bash

Breda Brophy and Ann Richardson at the Blessington and Dristic Credit Union AGM in the Coimin Centre.

BLESSINGTON and District Credit Union held their annual AGM at the Coimín Centre just prior to the break for Christmas.

2023 represents a big year for Blessington and District Credit Union as they celebrate their 50th anniversary having been founded in July of 1973.

A raffle was also held on the night, with Barry Hamilton winning a hamper as first prize.

Iain Corrigan, CEO of Blessington and District Credit Union, said: “The AGM went very well and we had a good attendance from our membership, who asked some very constructive questions on the night. Our Board are doing a wonderful job and are young and enthusiastic.

“It was our first time holding the AGM in the Coimín Centre, and it proved to be a great venue. We had hoped to hold last year’s AGM at the Coimín Centre, but had to have it in St Kevin’s Hall instead because of the social distancing rules in place at the time. There was a great atmosphere afterwards and tea, coffee and mince pies were served. We are currently brainstorming and will be holding a 50th anniversary celebration some time later in the year.”