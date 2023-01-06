Wicklow

Blessington and District Credit Union hold AGM as they prepare for 50th anniversary bash

Geraldine Brophy and Bridget Auld. Expand
Blessington Credit Union Board of Directors: Michael Doyle, Annette Flynn, Graham Curran, Garry Connelly , Siobhan Cullen, Seamus Cullen, Daire Gilvarey, Francis McGrath, Ceclia Carregher and Charlie Brophy. Expand
Michael and Annette Flynn. Expand
Helan Hamilton, Madge Tyrrell and Seamus Breen. Expand
Kathleen and John Flynn attending the AGM. Expand
Ian Corrigan, CEO Blessington Credit Union, and Ross Coleman. Expand
Breda Brophy and Ann Richardson at the Blessington and Dristic Credit Union AGM in the Coimin Centre. Expand

BLESSINGTON and District Credit Union held their annual AGM at the Coimín Centre just prior to the break for Christmas.

2023 represents a big year for Blessington and District Credit Union as they celebrate their 50th anniversary having been founded in July of 1973.

A raffle was also held on the night, with Barry Hamilton winning a hamper as first prize.

Iain Corrigan, CEO of Blessington and District Credit Union, said: “The AGM went very well and we had a good attendance from our membership, who asked some very constructive questions on the night. Our Board are doing a wonderful job and are young and enthusiastic.

“It was our first time holding the AGM in the Coimín Centre, and it proved to be a great venue. We had hoped to hold last year’s AGM at the Coimín Centre, but had to have it in St Kevin’s Hall instead because of the social distancing rules in place at the time. There was a great atmosphere afterwards and tea, coffee and mince pies were served. We are currently brainstorming and will be holding a 50th anniversary celebration some time later in the year.”

Privacy