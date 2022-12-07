Bishop and Minister visit St Saviour’s NS as extension and new classrooms opened

St. Saviour’s NS in Rathdrum were delighted to welcome the Most Reverend Bishop Dr. Michael Jackson to open their new extension at St. Saviour’s NS hall in November, and then to receive a visit from Minister Simon Harris this Monday.

Last month, the school welcomed past and present families, colleagues from local schools and members of the local community to a celebratory service, followed by a commemorative tree planting and a ribbon cutting to officially open the new classrooms.

Archbishop Michael Jackson said: “As well as building an extension to the school, we are building a fresh community. At this time we remember children like us who are in Ukraine and Russia and the Middle East who treasure their education.

“To the principal and all associated with St Saviour’s thank you for building this school community and thank you for being back at school and making a go of it. Thank you for your commitment to the children and to keeping the spirit of the school alight.”

The new extension includes two new classrooms, a lift and a new Autism Spectrum disorder ASD class called “The Hub”, which now has a bright airy teaching space, sensory room, a kitchen and lots of new resources. The new classrooms are for 2nd, 5th and 6th classes.

During the service, the Most Reverend Dr. Michael Jackson addressed the congregation and complimented the children on their wonderful singing, reading and playing piano.

Addressing the audience, St Saviour’s Principal, Antoinette Doyle said: “I’d like to welcome the Archbishop and thank him for taking time to come and visit the school. I’d also like to thank my staff for all their support during the building project – I’m so pleased and proud of the finished school.”

She added: “At times it wasn’t pleasant but everyone dug deep and we had our eyes on the prize.

“Now we have lovely new classrooms and a cool new lift and the Hub is a beautiful space where pupils can attend classes while also attending mainstream classes.

“Our staff is growing, our school is growing but it is most important to preserve the ethos of the school.

“Rathdrum is growing and the school will inevitably grow with it but we hold onto our values and keep children central in those.”

When visiting this week, Minister Harris saw the new extension and was said to be very impressed by the work that had been done and the overall standard at the school.