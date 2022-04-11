Birdwatch Ireland names new Chief Executive

Linda Lennon has been named the new Chief Executive of Birdwatch Ireland. Photo: Birdwatch Ireland.

The charity, which is based in Kilcoole, confirmed that Ms Lennon would take up her role in May.

Ms Lennon’s previous roles include Chief Executive of The Royal Parks in London and Chief Executive of London Stadium 185 (formerly the Olympic Stadium).

Welcoming Ms Lennon, BirdWatch Ireland Chairman Jim Fitzharris said: “The organisation has been through a difficult period with major financial and operational challenges.

"However, we are now in a stronger financial position, and we believe that Linda is a leader who can take the organisation to the next level. Wildlife is in deep trouble in Ireland, and we need a strong BirdWatch Ireland to help reverse this critical situation. The Board is looking forward to working with Linda to help us achieve our ambition.”

Ms Lennon said she is excited to join the charity.

"I have been passionate about birds and wildlife since I was a child so this is a dream job in which I can work with the team to help transform the outlook for Irish wildlife,” she said.

“It is unthinkable that future generations can no longer experience and enjoy the birds that we take for granted and which are part of Irish culture.”