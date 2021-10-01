Bike week brings pedal power to local schools

Several local schools took part in events to mark this year’s Bike Week.

National Bike Week is a chance to celebrate and promote of the benefits of cycling for children and adults. Local schools also joined in the fun with a series of activities and events designed to help children cycle safely while developing their confidence at cycling and on a bike.

Pupils from Barndarrig NS enjoyed a very successful Bike Week with lots of activities to enjoy. They were presented with certificates to celebrate their achievements during Bike Week.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Keith Dempsey of Arklow Garda Station visited Ballycoog NS to discuss bike safety with pupils during their packed schedule of events for Bike Week. Pupils brought their bikes to school and enjoyed daily cycles of the school’s walking track.