Robert Gogan's Strolling Through Ulysses! is set to be staged at the Whale Theatre in Greystones on February 4.

The relaxation of Covid rules will remove uncertainty for performers and theatres, according to the artistic director of the Whale Theatre.

Brian O’Regan, artistic director of the Greystones theatre, said they are “thrilled with the announcement” made by Taoiseach Michael Martin on Friday, January 21.

"It’s big step towards going back to where we want to be. The health and safety of our safety, performers and the audience will remain a priority”.

The theatre postponed a string of events in January in line with Covid-19 restrictions. Now, it’s preparing to welcome audiences back, with a performance of ‘Strolling Through Ullysses’ on February 4 set to be the first show.

"We understand that some people may be still be reluctant so we’ve decided to take an incremental approach to increasing our capacity,” Mr O’Regan said.

The theatre plans to gradually increase its capacity over several weeks to “make sure people feel safe”.

The relaxation of Covid restrictions will also reduce the uncertainty for artists, performers and venues when booking shows.

Mr O’Regan said many shows have been rescheduled over the last two years, adding that it's a “huge relief” to think that there may be a reduction in this level of uncertainty.