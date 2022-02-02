Big snow of 1982 brings 14ft drifts to parts of Wicklow

The Big Snow of January 1982 hit the east of the country hard, including the Garden County.

On January 8 1982, there was heavy snowfall followed by a cold spell which meant snow remained on the ground for several days. At Dublin Airport, 25cm of snow was recorded during this period.

The ‘Wicklow People’ was there to cover the impact of the snowfall on the county. The paper’s lead story on Friday, January 15 1982 told readers that the cost of the clean-up was estimated to be at least £250,000, according to the then County Manager Seamus Hayes. Snow drifts up to 14ft high were reported in areas of the county, with the Wicklow Mountains the worst affected.

Wicklow County Council had been due to hold its monthly meeting on Monday, January 11, 1982, but only two councillors were able to attend. They called on the local authority to ask the Government to cover the costs incurred during the clean-up.

The paper devoted many column inches to covering how the snow affected the county. Greystones was cut off by the blizzard and three 84 buses got stuck on the Windgates Hill and had to remain in situ until Monday, January 11 when they could be dug out. There was high demand for food and supplies, with local farms said to have stepped in to sell milk directly to families.

Newcastle village was cut off for several days with the power and telephone out for several days.

Army Air Corps helicopters were involved in a number of missions to deliver emergency supplies to the areas worst affected by the heavy snow. Around 70 families were marooned by the snow in the Wicklow Gap, Ballythomas and Croghan Mountain area. The helicopters also carried people in need of urgent medical treatment to hospital.

Fodder was also delivered by the Air Corps to around 2,000 sheep trapped between Lough Tay and Lough Dan on Tuesday, January 12, 1982. The fodder was collected from Roundwood and the helicopter crews received guidance from the local IFA about where to drop the food.

Gardai in Wicklow town dealt with 65 calls between Friday, January 9 and Monday, January 11 with the reports described as a mixture of emergencies, blocked roads and alarms set off by the snowfall.

The ambulance service and Wicklow Hospital also worked round the clock to deal with calls for help. One report states that a maternity unit was created in the hospital in the event that expectant parents unable to travel to Dublin needed care. Ambulance crews worked closely with the Air Corps to respond to emergency cases. An increase in calls for ambulance crews to deal with fractures due to falls as people started to move about more from Sunday, January 10 was also reported.

One story in the paper states that Wicklow and Rathdrum fire crews travelled in hazardous conditions on Friday, January 8 to answer a call about a car accident in Glenealy, only to find that it was a bogus call. Both crews faced a struggle to reach the village in the blizzard. It adds that the Rathdrum crew spent three hours trying to return to base, before having to leave the fire engine, which was damaged by frost.

The reporter describes it as “one of the meanest tricks pulled during the snow”, warning that lives could have been lost in other areas of the county while the fire crews were on a “wild goose chase”.

The lighthouse at Wicklow Harbour was also out of service during the storm. The snow affected the south and west of the county. In Arklow, ESB crews worked overnight to restore power to affected parts of the town. While the gardai co-ordinated the response in west Wicklow from Blessington station.

Meanwhile, Bray was bracing itself due to fears that a sudden thaw could see flooding of the Little Bray area.

Bray Urban Town Council was said to be preparing sandbags in the event that the Dargle River burst its banks, though it was hoped that dredging works carried out in the 1960s would mean that the worst xould be avoided. Homeowners in the affected areas were also warned to prepare.

Volunteers from the Order of Malta, Civil Defence and the Red Cross were also praised in one report for their work with the emergency services to deliver supplies and arrange airlifts for people in need of hospital treatment.

In May 1982, the late Wicklow TD Liam Kavanagh thanked the Defence Forces for their assistance.

"Many old people might not be with us today were it not for the work done then by these organisations in supplying drugs and medicines, in taking people to hospitals and in rescuing people by helicopters. I ask the Minister to pass on to the Defence Forces the thanks of the people of Wicklow for their great efforts on that occasion.”

As to the cost of the snow clearance?

Dail records show that the Minister for the Environment confirmed to Wicklow TD Godfrey Timmins in June 1982 that he was seeking approval to provide extra funding to local authorities “towards certain abnormal costs incurred by them as a result of the blizzard conditions which prevailed in January of this year”.