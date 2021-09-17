‘Big improvement’ after clean up of St Gabriel’s cemetery in Arklow

There has been a “big improvement” in the appearance of an Arklow cemetery, according to a local councillor

The issue of St Gabriel’s Cemetery came up during the September meeting of Arklow Municipal District, which took place virtually.

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald (FF) said there had been a “big improvement” in the appearance of the graveyard, which had been noticed by visitors.

"The contractor did a big job,” he added.

During the discussion, district engineer Avril Hill told councillors that a meeting had taken place with the contractor who had carried out an extensive clean up.

Executive engineer Rob Mulhall said the district is still looking at the problem of drainage among some grave plots in the cemetery.

Cllr Miriam Murphy (Ind) said that the issue would be on the agenda of the next district meeting.

Cll Peir Leonard (Ind) suggested additional drainage was needed in one section of the graveyard so mourners were “not standing in puddles”.

Cllr Pat Kennedy (FF) asked for an update on his proposal that the district should provide funding to support community groups tending to local graveyards.

“They are providing their own strimmers and petrol at great cost,” he said.

District administrator Claire Lawless said a list of these groups is being prepared. She noted that these community groups can apply to the local authority for small community grants.

Cllr Pat Kennedy said these are small grants, while the community groups are not only maintaining graveyards, but council lands.

“The municipal district should step up to the plate” he said, adding that many people would be willing to help with the maintenance, but did not have the money to cover the costs. He suggested that funding could be made available from the district’s budget for the maintenance of graveyards.