Belmont Demesne to celebrate National Tree Week

Belmont Demesne will celebrate St Patrick'’s Day and National Tree Week with a free family fun day on Sunday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be lots of stalls, music, dancing, falconry and a treasure hunt with great prizes. The highlight of the day will be a ceremony where one of the ‘daughter’ saplings from the famous 1,000 year old Brian Boru Oak Tree will be planted in the grounds.

The Brian Boru tree is located in Co. Clare and it’s said that the High King planted it himself.

Music will be provided by Karen and Ray of the Hammonds, Don McDonald and many more.

The event will also see 3,000 native Irish trees distributed, with the support of 80max, a campaign to reduce carbon emissions.