Behaviour of drivers during Greystones floods ‘deplorable’, says District Engineer

The recent flash flooding that caused traffic chaos in Greystones in late November was due to fallen leaves, according to District Engineer Ruairi O’Hanlon, who has described the situation at the time as ‘absolutely crazy and deplorable’.

The flooding was discussed by Greystones Municipal District Council’s November meeting where Mr O’Hanlon who gave a detailed account of the reason why some roads flooded. The relatively high rainfall created an exceptional amount of water that needed to be cleared and this contributed significantly to the problem.

Mr O’Hanlon told the meeting: “As every one knows we had a long period of intense rainfall. Global warming is really coming home to roost with us.

“Climate change is becoming more apparent with the long dry summer, where the reservoirs ran pretty much dry and led to our awful tasting water for about three or four weeks and then followed by more rain than you could get rid of.”

In reference to the flooding at Charlesland roundabout the engineer said: “The cause of the issue was simply leaves. The storm blew down, washed down so many leaves they simply blocked the gullies on the top.

“The flooding was relieved by the fire service and our own staff simply sweeping the leaves off the gullies. Much like pulling a plug in the bath the water just disappeared.”

Ruairi O’Hanlon was on site to see the flooding first hand.

“I was in situ. on both occasions that it happened. The inner roundabout flooded twice and outer roundabout on the dual carriageway flooded twice. I was there all times and witnessed it.

“I have to say the behaviour of people driving around the area was deplorable. Both roundabouts were completely passable if you drove slowly around the outer edge where the kerbs were fully visible.

“Kerbs are only six inches high at most, so if you drive slowly around the outer edge - there would be no problem. People were in a rush to beat the traffic. It was passable.

“People were driving the wrong way round the roundabout at speed on a dual carriage way, past our emergency services who were trying to resolve the situation - absolutely crazy and deplorable. No works are necessary, because it was simply caused by leaves.”

Greystones has recently had its staffing levels brought in to line with other MDs in the county and this will allow it to assign a qualified driver to its road sweeping machine that has lain idle for two years due to staff shortages.

The road sweeper should help keep drains free of debris and prevent flooding in future.