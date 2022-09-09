Bathing prohibition notice in place for Brittas Bay South Beach with resampling results available in coming days

The water quality deteriorated due to suspected contamination from agriculture and septic tanks.

BATHING is currently prohibited at Brittas Bay South Beach due to high numbers of Enterococci Bacteria found in the water on Monday, September 5.

The likely cause is heavy rainfall influenced by septic tank, wastewater and agricultural pressures in the catchment.

You can’t swim in the water as it is likely to cause illness.

The bathing water was resampled on Thursday and the results should be available in the coming days.

Once in place, the bathing prohibition notice was expected to last for seven days.