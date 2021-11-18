Barndarrig to Redcross road to close for a month

The R754 road exiting Barndarrig towards Redcross, will be closed from Monday, November 22 for a month to allow for upgrade works to the water supply in Barndarrig.

Works will involve the construction of new water mains and ancillary works linking Barndarrig to Redcross Water Treatment Plant, replacing the local water supply in the area and providing the community of Barndarrig with a secure, safe and robust water supply.

The works are being carried out by Ward and Burke and commence this Monday. To facilitate the safe delivery of these works, traffic management will be in place and the R754 exiting Barndarrig towards Redcross, which will be closed from Monday, November 22 until Thursday, December 23, with a natural diversion route in place for motorists via the M11. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council will make every effort to maintain normal supply to our customers throughout the delivery of these vital works. Some short-term water interruptions may be necessary, however, the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

Standard working hours are between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with no work anticipated on Sundays or public holidays.

Irish Water and Wicklow County Council understand that this type of work may be inconvenient and work crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works may cause.