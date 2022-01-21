Barndarrig to Brittas Bay road to close for water main works

The temporary road closure will last from from February 21 to March 16.

THE R754 from Barndarrig to the L5163 Brittas Bay road will be temporarily closed for over three weeks in order to facilitate the installation of a new water main.

The closure will be in place from February 21 to March 16 and 24 hour closure will be required with no through road. Local residents and businesses will have access to their properties one side of the works.

For alternative routes, take the L5163 road and turn left onto R772, and then follow this road to Barndarrig, and vice-versa from opposite direction