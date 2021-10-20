Bank closures ‘devastating blow’ for local communities across Wicklow

The closure of three branches of Bank of Ireland in Wicklow is a blow to the fabric of local communities, according to a local TD.

Sinn Féin Deputy John Brady has blasted the government for what he says is its failure to address the continuing erosion of the fabric of local communities.

Speaking on Friday, October 8, Deputy Brady pointed to the branch closures in Carnew, Tinahely and Rathdrum and the separate withdrawal counter cash services at the AIB branch in Blessington.

“For the people of Carnew, Rathdrum, Tinahely, and Blessington these developments represent a devastating blow. The Irish taxpayer funded the Bank of Ireland to the tune of €4.7 billion in order to bail it out. It is a bank in which the Irish government remains a substantial shareholder.

“Yet, it comes as no surprise that Minister Paschal Donohue is prepared to stand by and watch this economic devastation of local communities. This government has overseen a continual erosion of the social, economic, and cultural fabric of our local communities.

“We have witnessed the loss of post offices, the loss of garda stations, and the loss of local commerce in our towns and villages. Traditionally in Ireland, the local parish has been the fundamental building block of Irish society. It is where most people first develop a sense of community identity, of belonging.”

Deputy Brady described the impact of these closures as “an attack on the wider structure of Irish society, through the destruction of the fundamental building block of the local community”.

“As a country we are being forced to address the question of whether we want a country designed for the needs of shareholders – or of society as a whole.

“I am very clear where I stand, I am very clear where Sinn Féin stands, and it is becoming increasingly clear to all that ordinary workers and their families, the members of local community and social organisations, are intent on bringing about change in the next election.”

Deputy Brady added he remains committed “to not only defending our local communities, but to working to reimagine the design and development of a society that works for the good of that community.”

A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland said the decision to close branches “followed a very thorough analysis and review of our services” including branch usage and online banking.

“Like many other companies with a large number of retail locations, and like banks across the globe, we had to change our branch services to better reflect how people are banking today. Customers have been moving away from cash to cards and digital banking, and this has rapidly accelerated in recent years, even before the pandemic. Customers are also choosing ‘cashback’ – where they take the opportunity to get cash back in shops when making purchases – and there are also an increasing number of businesses, including taxis, now taking card payments.”

The spokesperson added that Bank of Ireland customers would be able to access services through the bank’s partnership with An Post.