Baltinglass Town Park granted €425,000 in funding to develop new and existing amenities

The Baltinglass Municipal District has been granted €425,000 in funding towards the development of new and existing amenities in Baltinglass Town Park.

The grant will fund long-awaited extension of the Riverside Walk around the park and the construction of a plaza area, along with a new playground and state of the art multi-sport unit that encourages physical exercise 365 days a year.

The funding is being sourced from the government's allocation of €1.6 million to Wicklow under the Community Recognition Fund, which aims to support the development of community infrastructure and facilities, in recognition of the contribution being made by communities across the country in hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and beyond.

Targeted specifically at projects that are located in communities, towns and villages that are hosting the beneficiaries of temporary protection, the €425,000 grant received by Baltinglass will go a long way to support and develop amenities that will be used by all members of the community for generations to come.

News of the grant comes just days after the Baltinglass District committed a further €200,000 in Rural Regeneration and Development (RRDF) funding to improve the existing infrastructure at Baltinglass Town Park.

Praising Baltinglass Municipal District staff for securing the Community Recognition funding, Cathaoirleach John Mullen said: “The news that we have been granted €425,000 is very welcome as we begin the long awaited work on transforming the town centre.

“As a member of the Co Wicklow Community Response Forum I argued strongly that the people of Baltinglass have been to the forefront in our district in the accommodation of families from Ukraine.

“The town was also in urgent need of this additional funding to complete the ambitious plans for a refurbished and secure town park, with a river walk, new playground and a multi-use games area for all ages.”