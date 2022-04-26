Baltinglass student Anna McGrath ready for Punchestown charity race challenge

Baltinglass college student Anna McGrath will take to the saddle on Saturday for her first horse race after raising more than €3,000 for kidney research.

She'll be among three Wicklow riders lining up for the 31st running of the Punchestown Charity Race in aid of the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund. It takes place during the prestigious five-day Punchestown Racing Festival - Irish jumps racing's finale of the 2021-22 season - and is organised by local butcher James Nolan, who set up the charity and the race after his sister Catherine Doyle donated her kidney to save his life in July, 1987.

A total of 25 amateur riders have signed up to take part in this year's race, many of them, like Anna, riding in a race for the first time. But for Anna it was the fundraising, rather than the riding, that has given her the most sleepless nights in the build-up.

She decided to go big and organise a big event in her home town of Baltinglass, setting up a live band, raffle and auction at Germaines Bary and Restaurant.

"It was my first time doing anything like that and it was very stressful," she said. "I really wanted it to go well and get a good turnout for the charity. Luckily I had help as the people sponsoring me work for an advertising and event management company.

"We had a great turnout on the night and I was delighted. We raised more than €3,000 and we are still counting as donations are still coming in."

Speaking about why she decided to take part in the fundraising race, she added: "Me and my dad go to the Punchestown Festival every year and I've seen the race happening so it's always something I have wanted to do. I got into racing six years ago, starting off doing work experience with trainer Jessica Harrington, and now this year I have started riding out for Philip Rothwell in Tinahely. I'm going to ride a horse for him in the race at Punchestown."

Anna is in her second year at college studying media and public relations. 'It's nothing got to do with horses," she admitted, "but I love it."

Whilst she says she hasn't experienced kidney disease or organ donation in her life or circle, she felt inspired to help when listening to organiser James Nolan speak.

This year, James, who runs the butcher shop Nolans of Killcullen, is launching a new initiative - a Pilot Peer Support Program to help kidney patients and their families.

He explained: "We will set up a support network for patients and their families who are starting out on the road to dialysis or looking at the possibility of a life - saving kidney transplant. This support network will enable people to reach out and connect with a trained volunteer, to discuss their concerns about dialysis and transplantation.

"The volunteers are all people who have gone through what they are going through. We are going to start with 10 volunteers, and give them proper training so they can be of real help to others."

The race also focusses on organ donor awareness and is this year called the 'Have The Conversation – Say YES To Organ Donation Charity Race'. It's a flat race with no jumps and will cover almost two miles with an official race distance of one mile and seven furlongs. It is the last race on the last day of the Punchestown Festival and is due off at 6.10p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The other Wicklow representatives in the line up are Neil Durkan from Greystones and Jerry Horan from Baltinglass, who is no stranger to racing as he works as an auctioneer at Goffs horse sales in Kildare. Neil is also a regular at the racetrack as his father Bill has been a racehorse trainer in Stepaside for 40 years. They enjoyed a huge victory last month in England when Screaming Colours won the €84,000 Boulton Group Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

Neil himself was an amatuer rider for many years too, and now works full-time at his father's construction company The Durkan Group, which has also sponsored plenty of horse races in its time. Good luck to one and all, and here's hoping Wicklow lands the spoils.

Anyone can free text the word DONOR to 50050 and either click on the link to receive an Organ Donor Card by post or download a digital organ donor card. Nearly €1.6million has been raised by the Punchestown Kidney Research Fund, which has supported many initiatives including the state of the art renal unit in Temple Street Children’s Hospital, the refurbishment of the dialysis unit at Sligo General Hospital, continuous research programmes and sponsored trips to Takers Ski Camps for younger kidney patients.