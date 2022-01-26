Baltinglass pharmacy leading the way with vaccination jabs

BALTINGLASS Pharmacy has administered what appears to be the most Covid vaccines by a single outlet in the country with over 1,600 doses provided since the introduction of the vaccination programme.

Baltinglass Pharmacy is part of the McGreals group and the lead pharmacist Duarte Nunez Da Silva has been greatly encouraged by the uptake locally of both the initial vaccination shots and booster doses.

He said: “We administered over 1,600 Covid vaccines, which has to one of the highest in the country, if not the highest. People trust us locally and were happy to be able to receive their vaccinations in a safe and friendly environment they are used to.

"They didn’t have to travel to Dublin or Kildare to get their vaccinations. We also administered close to 600 flu vaccines so it has been a busy time for us.”

The convenience of being able to receive your Covid vaccines in your local pharmacy also proved a huge draw for people.

Duarte added: “The fact we were providing the vaccines helped a lot of people to make the decision to get the vaccine. They saw we were administering the vaccines so their minds were made up for them.

"A lot of people still would have gotten the vaccine anyway of course, but I’m sure there were others who were unsure, but got the vaccine anyway because they could just drop into our pharmacy without any hassle.”

Duarte is also pleased to see the reopening of society after the removal of many restrictions over the weekend.

He added: “There is a great sense of community spirit in Baltinglass and I trust the people. The vast majority of people here are protected so I welcome the lifting of the restrictions.

"It’s nice to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”