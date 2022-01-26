Wicklow

Baltinglass pharmacy leading the way with vaccination jabs

Duarte Nunez Da Silva of Baltinglass Pharmacy. Expand

Duarte Nunez Da Silva of Baltinglass Pharmacy.

wicklowpeople

Myles Buchanan

BALTINGLASS Pharmacy has administered what appears to be the most Covid vaccines by a single outlet in the country with over 1,600 doses provided since the introduction of the vaccination programme.

Baltinglass Pharmacy is part of the McGreals group and the lead pharmacist Duarte Nunez Da Silva has been greatly encouraged by the uptake locally of both the initial vaccination shots and booster doses.

