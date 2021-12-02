Baltinglass gardaí running day-long targeted campaign to improve road safety

A major garda operation will take place in west Wicklow on Friday, December 3, in a bid to improve road safety and to cut down on serious and fatal road accidents

The initiative, ‘Operation Impact, Project Safe,’ is being run by gardaí in Baltinglass and supported by Baltinglass Municipal District in a bid to reduce the number of offences on roads and to raise awareness of the importance of staying safe this Christmas.

The one-day intensive operation will comprise of gardai from Wicklow, Carlow and Kildare patrolling the roads in the Baltinglass district targeting offences such as speeding, not wearing seat belts, mobile phone usage and driving under intoxicants. The overall objective of the campaign is to reduce the number of collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on roads.

Superintendent Anthony Farrell of Baltinglass Garda Station says the aim is to prevent and at a minimum significantly reduce the incidence of fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions in west Wicklow.

“Road safety is not only a collective but an individual responsibility. Negative driver behaviour impacts the driver, their passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users.

“I’m ask people to be more alert to their driving habits, monitor their speed, wear a seat belt, don’t use a mobile phone when driving, and never ever drink and drive.

"Christmas is a time for family and friends. I want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable Christmas and New Year.

"I am asking everyone who uses our roads to consider the safety of others and to support An Garda Síochána in our efforts to keep all people safe, particularly as we focus on intoxicated driving and other life-saver offences during this Christmas and New Year period.

"Together, with our stakeholders, including Baltinglass Municipal District, we can make our roads safer. I wish all road users a safe Christmas on our roads.”

Liam Cullen of Baltinglass Municipal District said: “Wicklow County Council is fully supportive of An Garda Síochána at Baltinglass in our efforts to make our roads safer and in particular their ‘Operation Impact, Project Safe’ campaign.

"We would ask each and every road user to take safety seriously over the Christmas period. We all have a responsibility to think about safety every time we use the roads. Complacency is never an option when it comes to road safety and we want people to bear this in mind throughout this festive period.”

Councillor Avril Cronin, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District, said: “It is important that our roads are safe in Co Wicklow for Christmas. This Garda initiative ‘Operation Impact, Project Safe’, with its epicentre in Baltinglass, will help contribute to road safety as part of the ongoing commitment of local stakeholders.

"Please drive carefully on our roads and stay safe this Christmas.”

Over the last five years nationally, 83 people have died on Ireland’s roads and 709 others have been seriously injured over the Christmas and New Year period.

As of December 31, 2020, 148 people lost their life in Ireland. 104 people have lost their lives to date in 2021.

In Wicklow, there has been one fatal collision so far in 2021, the same for the similar period in 2020.

The number of serious injury accidents on roads has increased from 26 to 40 in county Wicklow.

Nationally, almost 4,500 drivers have been arrested for drink driving this year to date and just over 3,300 have been arrested for drug driving.

One quarter of the drivers and passengers who died on Irish roads in 2020 were not wearing seatbelts, according to provisional Garda statistics from the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

As part of An Garda Síochána’s organisational commitment to road safety, a six-week road safety enforcement campaign was launched on the last weekend in November.

Their focus will be on drivers driving under the influence of intoxicants, both alcohol and drugs, as well as targeted enforcement of the road traffic laws around speeding, seat belts, and mobile phone usage by drivers. They will also be checking on unaccompanied drivers with learner permits.

To keep all road users safe at this busy time, An Garda Síochána will be conducting Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints around the country to detect irresponsible drivers who drive under the influence of either alcohol or drugs or a combination of both.

This Christmas and New Year, An Garda Síochána are appealing to all motorists to drive safely and under no circumstances to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.