Baltinglass could be added to 65 bus route

Deputy Jennifer Whitmore, Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, has met with Dublin Bus to discuss the possibility of expanding the 65 bus route in West Wicklow to include the town of Baltinglass.

Deputy Whitmore also raised the issue of the 65 bus route with representatives from Dublin Bus when they appeared before the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications earlier this month.

At present the 65 bus route operates every two hours from Dublin City as far as Blessington with some services terminating in Ballymore Eustace.

Speaking after the meeting Deputy Whitmore said: “I had a very productive meeting with representatives of Dublin Bus to discuss the 65 bus route. The key areas of concerns for residents are frequency of service and the need to extend the route to take in towns including Baltinglass.

“I am pleased to say Dublin Bus are taking this issue seriously and will be undertaking a review of the 65 bus route.

“As I have said at the Transport committee earlier this month, public transport in our rural towns and villages is a big issue and I have had a lot of constituents from West Wicklow and Baltinglass in particular, contacting me to tell me that they feel let down and forgotten when it comes to bus services for their area.

“The commitment from Dublin Bus to investigate the expansion of the 65 bus route to include Baltinglass is a positive step.

“There are many more ways that this bus route could be improved to better service the West Wicklow community including an increase in frequency. I will continue to talk to Dublin Bus about the changes needed to ensure that taking the bus is a viable option for residents in West Wicklow.