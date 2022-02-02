Ballywaltrim library upgrade given approval in principle

Plans for a major €3 million extension to Ballywaltrim Library have moved a step closer after approval in principle was granted for the project.

The upgrade is expected to quadruple the size of the library on the Boghall Road to 800 sqm. The proposal includes the addition of a two storey extension to the existing building to create a new study area, remote working facilities and extended book borrowing facilities.

Cllr Flynn-Kennedy said she received an update on the plan to extend Ballywaltrim Library and the project is expected to move to the next stage of design, as the Department of Rural and Community Development has given approval in principle for grant aid.

Councillor Aoife Flynn-Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, said: “it’s fantastic news for the library and the town of Bray.”

Cllr Flynn-Kennedy added that the Ballywaltrim Library is a “hive of activity but it’s quite small and limited”.

A spokesperson for Wicklow County Council said: “Work on the project by Wicklow County Council is progressing and it is hoped that an announcement will be made in the coming days.”

A Department of Rural and Community Development spokesperson said it had given approval in principle for the development, though funding under the current libraries capital programme has been fully committed.

The Ballywaltrim Library extension is among the capital projects contained within Wicklow County Library Service Development Plan 2021 to 2025.

At the June 2021 meeting of Wicklow County Council, County Librarian Brendan Martin told councillors that the previous library plan had considered extending the Bray Library on the Eglinton Road.

However, it was felt this project would be very challenging to the historic nature of the building and its location within the town.

The library service then looked at the potential extension of Ballywaltrim Library, as the area is growing.

Mr Martin said the cost of the extension is estimated at around €3 million, including grant aid of €1.5 million.

As far back as 2005, there were plans to extend Ballywaltrim Library, with costs of the project at that time estimated to be €1.4 million.

A spokesperson for the Department of Rural and Community Development said confirmed the council applied for funding for the library extension in June 2021.

"In November 2021 the Department issued an approval-in-principle subject to a number of matters for consideration but also noted that the Libraries Capital Programme 2016-2022 was fully committed.

“However, Wicklow County Council were advised that: should a new Libraries Capital Programme be developed in 2022 they should submit their application in response to a call for proposals, and they submit an application for funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) which is administered by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.”