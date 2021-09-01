Ballads night in Bray for cancer charities

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Lee, Yvonne and Lorraine Longmore

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Marie and Martin O'Brien

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Florrie Hickey and Vera Moran

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Chris and Marian Davitt with Alan and Muriel Drinkwater

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Mary Dooley and Jacinta Kavanagh with a platinum disc of Def Leppard's Pyromania donated by producer Phelim McMahon

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. The Rare Auld TImes on stage (Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan)

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan of The Rare Auld Times

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Jim Kavanagh of Atlas Print and Jenny Gilligan of Downey's Pharmacy

There was joy at Coffee Delights in Bray last Saturday night, as the audience gathered for an outdoor performance of ballads.

Musicians ‘The Rare Auld Times’ played a selection of Irish favourites for the crowd, who were thrilled to experience live music after too long a break.

The coffee shop at the Southern Cross business park also held a huge raffle with plenty of amazing prizes donated from local businesses.

One of those prizes was a platinum disc of Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ donated by producer Phelim McMahon.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society and Purple House Cancer Support.

Musical duo Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan, ‘The Rare Auld Times’ were delighted to be able to take to the stage and entertain people once again.