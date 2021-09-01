Ballads night in Bray for cancer charities

There was joy at Coffee Delights in Bray last Saturday night, as the audience gathered for an outdoor performance of ballads.
Musicians ‘The Rare Auld Times’ played a selection of Irish favourites for the crowd, who were thrilled to experience live music after too long a break.
The coffee shop at the Southern Cross business park also held a huge raffle with plenty of amazing prizes donated from local businesses.
One of those prizes was a platinum disc of Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ donated by producer Phelim McMahon.
Proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society and Purple House Cancer Support.
Musical duo Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan, ‘The Rare Auld Times’ were delighted to be able to take to the stage and entertain people once again.