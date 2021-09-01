Wicklow

Ballads night in Bray for cancer charities

Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Jim Kavanagh of Atlas Print and Jenny Gilligan of Downey's Pharmacy Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan of The Rare Auld Times Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Anne O'Neill, John McFarland, Caroline O'Neill Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. The Rare Auld TImes on stage (Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan) Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Mary Dooley, Jacinta Kavnagh, Jenny Gilligan, Geraldine Vickers, Ger Collins Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Back row: Diana Quinn, Linda Greene, Ciaran Megannety, Laura Greene. Front: Eoin Phelan, Saras O'Toole, Martin O'Toole, Suzanne O'Toole Quinn Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Mary Dooley and Jacinta Kavanagh with a platinum disc of Def Leppard's Pyromania donated by producer Phelim McMahon Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Rachael Byrne, Christopher Moorehouse, Melissa O'Brien, Brandon McCarthy, Daina Moorehouse Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Back row: Eve Brady, Charlotte Hicks, Jenny Gilligan. Front: Aoife Galvin, Karen Hicks Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Chris and Marian Davitt with Alan and Muriel Drinkwater Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Back row: Karen O'Neill, Elaine Pearse. Front: Conor Pearse, Ciara Kirwan Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Caroline O'Brien, Anne O'Brien, Ann Poutch Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Florrie Hickey and Vera Moran Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Marie and Martin O'Brien Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Patricia Kinsella, Dorothy O'Rourke, Elizabeth Mahon Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Emma Roche, Conor McGrane, John Roche Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Lee, Yvonne and Lorraine Longmore Expand
Ballads Night For Cancer Research at Coffee Delights Bray. Back row: Susan Dempsey, Clive Dalby, Máire Ní Charra, Andy Pircher. Front: Eithne Dalby, Helena Fallon, Sean McGrath, Michael Galligan Expand

Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

There was joy at Coffee Delights in Bray last Saturday night, as the audience gathered for an outdoor performance of ballads.

Musicians ‘The Rare Auld Times’ played a selection of Irish favourites for the crowd, who were thrilled to experience live music after too long a break.

The coffee shop at the Southern Cross business park also held a huge raffle with plenty of amazing prizes donated from local businesses.

One of those prizes was a platinum disc of Def Leppard’s ‘Pyromania’ donated by producer Phelim McMahon.

Proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Irish Cancer Society and Purple House Cancer Support.

Musical duo Sean Frayne and Michael Gilligan, ‘The Rare Auld Times’ were delighted to be able to take to the stage and entertain people once again.

