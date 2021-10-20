Wicklow

Backlighting project in Wicklow is nearing completion

The Black Castle is one of the sites that will be backlit. Expand

The Black Castle is one of the sites that will be backlit.

Myles Buchanan

THE stone bridge is the only site outstanding for groundworks as part of the backlighting of historic buildings and structures in Wicklow town.

Funding was secured three years ago for the backlighting of historical sites in the town, such as Wicklow Gaol, the Black Castle, Wicklow Gaol, the local churches and the stone bridge.

The stone bridge remains the only site which still requires groundworks. ESB connection applications have been submitted.

