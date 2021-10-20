Backlighting project in Wicklow is nearing completion

Premium
THE stone bridge is the only site outstanding for groundworks as part of the backlighting of historic buildings and structures in Wicklow town.
Funding was secured three years ago for the backlighting of historical sites in the town, such as Wicklow Gaol, the Black Castle, Wicklow Gaol, the local churches and the stone bridge.
The stone bridge remains the only site which still requires groundworks. ESB connection applications have been submitted.
District Engineer, Kevin Scanlon, said; “Lots of work has gone into the backlighting project. We are almost there with the last one before we are ready to go. There were lots of reasons for the delay, and it wasn’t just Covid. There were also issues with connections. When it is all set up it will be a big attraction for the town.”
Cllr Paul O’Brien stated; “I am delighted to see we are down to the last connection. The Town Team didn’t want it up and running full until all the sites were connected. We also had to deal with Covid and lockdown for 18 months. I was dealing with local businesses, especially those in Market Square, and between the awnings and the backlighting, they wanted the awnings first for outdoor dining.”