Avoca Mill expected to re-open in 2022

Avoca Handweavers are expected to re-open their shop in Avoca village next year, it has been confirmed.

The doors of the Avoca shop, cafe and mill have remained shut throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. However, many of the retailer’s other stores, cafes and premises have re-opened,

While the company’s website describes this closure as a temporary measure due to Covid-19, some members of the local community had previously expressed worries that the closure of the Avoca mill shop could become permanent.

A spokesperson for Avoca said the mill is continuing to operate, but the closure of the shop and cafe remain shut due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on visitor numbers.

“Our mill has been in operation and producing, but the store and café remain closed due to the impact of Covid 19 on tourism numbers. However, we are committed to reopening our store in Avoca village next year, 2022,” they said.

The Avoca village shop and mill is a major tourist attraction for the county, attracting international and domestic visitors year-round. It opened its doors in 1974, shortly after Donald and Hilary Pratt purchased the Avoca mill. The Pratt family sold Avoca Handweavers to American company, Aramark, in 2016.