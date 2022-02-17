Aughrim’s budding Entrepreneurs

Pupils at Aughrim National School are bringing Dragons Den to the classroom as they learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur.

Fifth and sixth class students have embarked on a Junior Entrepreneurial Programme as they get their first taste of the business world. Students welcomed three “dragons” into their classroom to whom they had the opportunity to pitch ideas and receive advice on which would be the most suitable and viable products.

Ms Betty Hedderman and her students created a company, which they named “Squishes and Sweets”, to sell their hand made goods and have been hard at work creating and selling their Valentine’s themed items as part of the programme.

They made 700 hand fidget toys using deflated balloons filled with flour, 500 Belgian hot chocolate melts and also Belgian chocolate lollipops. The students hard work paid off as they saw a big demand for their products and managed to sell every single one.

One of the greatest benefits the children experienced was using real life maths when pricing and selling their products.

This was Aughrim National Schools first time taking part in the programme and both teachers and pupils throughly enjoyed the experience.

Pupils gained important skills in presentation, oral and written communication, learned negotiation and problem solving in real life scenarios.

Ms Hedderman said she would recommend the Junior Entrepreneur Programme to every school. She thanked the three dragons Ms Denise Power, Mr. Anthony Murphy and Ms. Aisling Kirwan, who assisted the pupils with their entrepreneurial experience.