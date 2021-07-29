Aughrim woman celebrates 97th birthday 

Aughrim woman Maureen Newsome recently celebrated her 97th birthday.

The Rednagh Road native visited Aughrim’s iconic Old Forge as part of her birthday celebrations. She spent part of the day enjoying the beautiful scenery in stunning weather. The historic Old Forge beside the River Ow at Aughrim brings back some great memories for Maureen of her younger days and the past.

Local photographer Myles Carroll shared a snap of Maureen on social media. Birthday wishes for Maureen have come in from far and wide

Maureen remembers the Old Forge when it was in full operation. Her mother Anastatia Mulhall was known locally as ‘The Turkey Woman ‘. She would supply a selection of turkeys at Christmas. Anastatia would bring her donkey and cart to the local forge where any necessary repairs could be carried out.