Aughrim to host 13th Pure Mile Awards on Thursday

AFTER an absence of two-years, the Pure Mile Gala Evening Awards return to The Brooklodge Hotel in Macreddin, Aughrim on Thursday, October 27.

The Pure Mile is an environmental, community, heritage initiative, established by the Pure Project, which encourages communities and groups living in rural areas to adopt a mile, or miles, of road, and keep this area litter/rubbish free, research information about their local wildflowers, plants, trees, animals, and the built, cultural, and social heritage of an area.

Ian Davis, Pure Project Manager said: “This is the 13th year of the Pure Mile, with the largest number of groups and volunteers involved in the project since it was established in 2009.

"The first year we had six miles of road, and this year, 13 years later, we have over 850 miles of road, mountains, woodlands, valleys, forestries, and upland amenities, with over 3,500 volunteers.”

He added: “The Pure Mile demonstrates that people want to make a difference to the environment, and Pure gives them the assistance, so they can make that difference. The gala evening is Pure’s way of thanking all of the people involved in the Pure Mile, and it enables the groups to meet people with similar interests.”

On the night each group will receive a Pure Mile Certificate of Participation and a selection of native Irish trees, and all will be included in the popular Pure Mile Calendar, which will be launched in December this year.

Certificates of Recognition will also be presented, with more than €6,000 of prize money being handed out to the winning Pure Mile Groups and their volunteers.

The Pure Mile is the perfect opportunity for communities and groups who want to make a positive contribution to their locality and environment, and assists people in improving and enhancing the place they live in, or recreate in.

Pure provide all groups with Pure Mile signage, high-vis vests, bags, gloves, and litter pickers, and Pure also removes all of the rubbish collected by the groups.

If any groups, communities, individuals, schools, scouts or businesses want to get involved in next year’s Pure Mile, they can contact Pure at info@pureproject.ie or download an application from www.pureproject.ie/what-we-do/the-pure-mile/.

You can also write to; Pure Project, Unit 6 B, Riverside Business Centre, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, Y14 R978, and they will post out all the information, or request an application form and information pack by phoning Pure on 0402 28662.