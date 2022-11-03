Aughrim Tidy Towns Fishing Competition returns after six years

Alan Corrigan from Fishing Committee with competition winner Aaron Quirke and Stephen Shannon on behalf of Aughrim Tidy Towns.

A new organising committee has marked the return of The Aughrim Tidy Towns’ Fishing Competition after a six-year hiatus with the presentation of a brand new perpetual trophy.

Catch of the day and winner of the specially-designed, wooden perpetual trophy for 2022 was Aaean Quirke, who caught the largest fish in this year's competition, weighing in at 2.2 lbs. The stunning new trophy was carved by the talented Richard White, who painstakingly fashioned it from one solid piece of oak.

Elsewhere, the Largest Haul of the Day award was won by Kristupas with his catch of six large fish, while The New Fishing Rod award was won by Noah Strahan, with his fish weighing in at a total of 2lbs.

Alan Corrigan, Aughrim Tidy Towns Fishing sub-committee member, said: “Despite very bad weather the organising committee are very happy with having such a successful event, and are most grateful to all who attended this years competition.

“Aughrim Tidy Towns also had huge success in this year's National Tidy Towns Competitions, with an increase of 8 points on 2019, and great comments and feedback from the judges.”