Aughrim rocked by sudden death of Tidy Towns stalwart Tom Tallon

The late Tom Tallon at work in the Aughrim Tidy Towns Men's Workshop last week. Photo: Mick Kelly

Aughrim has been rocked by the death of Tom Tallon, a man synonymous with community projects throughout Aughrim through his work with Tidy Towns.

Just last week the late Tom had been enjoying a men’s workshop in a recently refurbished room next to The Pavilion in Aughrim, the beginnings of his Aughrim Men’s Shed dream, which he had been working on creating since late last year.

At the event, Arklow business Servier lent their support, donating €200 to help with the day’s workshop. Tom was hoping to help the new men’s shed members craft some wheelchair accessible benches for the park in Aughrim.

This work was just the latest initiative Tom was driving to improve his community, with countless Aughrim Tidy Towns awards and accolades having been won during his time volunteering with the group.

He died suddenly on Monday, leaving behind his loving wife Anne, son Brendan, daughters Debbie and Geraldine, as well as his eight grandchildren: Seán, Megan, Heather, Eimear, Cillian, Anna, Bryan and Luke.

Tom will be lade to rest on Sunday, February 19 in Preban Cemetery following funeral mass at 11am at St. Brigid’s Church, Annacurra.