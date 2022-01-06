Aughrim lotto players urged to check ticket as €23,367 prize remains unclaimed

While the €19 million Lotto jackpot has yet to be claimed, one Wicklow Lotto player could see their bank account increase by a cool €23,367 if they still have their October 30 ticket.

The Lotto draw on Saturday, October 30 saw 42 players all over the country match five numbers. The National Lottery have confirmed that three of the lucky winners from Cork, Limerick and Wicklow are yet to come forward to claim their prizes.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for these prizes is close of business on Friday, January 28.

The winning ticket in Wicklow was purchases on the day of the draw at Byrne’s Stores in Aughrim.

The other winning tickets were bought in Mallow, Cork and Dooradoyle, Limerick.

The winning numbers from the October 30 Lotto draw were: 05, 06, 17, 22, 33, 41 and the bonus was 34.

A National Lottery spokesperson has appealed to Lotto players to check their tickets carefully from the draw to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming these prizes.

They said: “We are urging all of our Lotto players to check their old tickets carefully from the draw as three of the Match 5 prizes worth €23,367 are yet to be claimed. Each of the outstanding winning tickets were purchased on the day of the draw in Cork, Limerick and Wicklow.

"If you are one of the three lucky winners, we are advising you to sign the back of your ticket and make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible on 1800 666 222 or email claims @lottery.ie. We can then make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”