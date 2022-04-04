Atlantic rower Andy presents €8,600 to two Bray causes

Andy O'Reilly presents cheques to Purple House staff and clients, and Barry Robinson of Bray Rowing Club, from left: Sarah McGahon, Paul Warren, John Woods, Anne Marie Byrne, Conor O'Leary, Andy O'Reilly, Barry Robinson, Eimear Kilcline, Patricia Thomas, Geraldine Harris, Maia Whelan.

Bray man Andy O’Reilly’s raised over €8,600 for two local causes while rowing the Atlantic.

Andy recently completed an amazing challenge for charity, rowing from Tenerife to Antigua.

Andy’s Atlantic Rowing Challenge saw him travel a total of 5,500km, as part of an international crew of 12.

The gruelling journey took 41 days, four hours and 18 minutes as the crew battled their way across the Atlantic Ocean from the Canary Islands to Antigua.

The 53-year-old recently presented the proceeds of his challenge to two worthy local causes, Purple House Cancer Support and Bray Rowing Club.

Both organisations each received a cheque for an amazing €4,300 each.

The donations were accepted on behalf of Purple House by Conor O’Leary while Barry Robinson of Bray Rowing Club accepted the cheque on behalf of the club.