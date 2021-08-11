Artist opens her front door to exhibit her works

Wickloq town’s most unusual art gallery opened its doors recently, and is appropriately called ‘Gallery@No:5’ as it’s located at No. 5 Main Street.

Having had to cancel art shows and exhibitions due to Covid restrictions,. abstract artist Kathrina Shine literally opened the front door of her home to allow for some exhibition space.

Kathrina explained: ‘The hallway has always been a storage place for my paintings so I painted the walls white, put up led lights and hung up the paintings. So far it has proved to be very successful and I’m pleased at how well things are going.’

The front door has been painted an attractive lime green and even Kathrina’s white cat ‘Ciel’ has been getting involved by greeting visitors at the door.

The gallery also doubles as a home office, while the painting and creating goes on upstairs in her home studio. So far the response has been extremely positive with local , international and national visitors.

Kathrina’s work is contemporary abstract, working in oils , acrylics and inks.

‘I have oils on canvas on display at the gallery, as well as acrylics and inks. Since 2018, I have developed a range of limited edition fine art prints and paintings that have a 200 year guarantee, as well as a textile online presence featuring beautiful scarves, cushions, tote bags and many other products from the paintings. I have samples of these on show at ‘Gallery@No:5’, along with some art cards,’ added Kathrina.

Since opening the doors to her home, Kathrina has been invited to participate in two upcoming events taking place locally.

On Friday, August 20, the Irish Book Corner is launching Tricia Holbrook’s debut novel ‘Irish CoCo’ at Joly’s Garden Centre in Glenealy, A67X940. Some of Kathrina’s impressive paintings will be exhibited as part of the evening. For further information contact irishbookcorner@gmail.com.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, a charity exhibition is being held at Tinakilly House, Rathnew in aid of the Wicklow Hospice. Four of Kathrina’s paintings will be exhibited as part of the show. For further information contact brendanmurphy1@gmail.com

To investigate Kathrina’s work online go to www.kathrinashine.ie or simply accept the invitation to visit ‘Gallery@No:5’when the lime green door is open.