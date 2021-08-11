Around the Districts: Carnew, Donard, Dunlavin, Glenealy and Laragh-Glendalough

CARNEW

Wedding anniversary

Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Pat and Helen OConnor, Croneyhorn.

GAA lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 20, 24, 25 and 31. Lucky dips were Paudie McGing, Eoin and Boris Ivanoff, the next draw is August 16 at 9 p.m., tickets can be bought online or in any of the local shops. The jackpot is €8,700.

Community Text Alert

Carnew Garda are setting up a Text Alert scheme in the area, local representatives will be calling to all the houses in the area and forms can be returned to them or to your local garda station, Carnew Enterprise Centre or Victor Young News Agents with €10 to join.

Coolfancy Draw

A sincere thank you to everyone who supported the annual draw last Sunday which was held after the patron Mass, winners were: first €300 Conor Clinton; second €150 Bridget Hayde; third €75 Liam Keating, Castlebridge; fourth €30 Susan and Jim O’Sullivan; seller’s prize Thomas Gregan. A special thanks to all who sold tickets and especially the sponsors of the prizes, thank you very much.

Bingo

The next drive in bingo in Carnew is Sunday, August 22, at 2 p.m. in the GAA grounds all welcome.

Get Well

Get well wishes go to Tom Ryan, Croneyhorn.

Patrons

Shillelagh patron is on Sunday, August 15, and is drive in only. Tomacork patron was on August 8 and can be viewed on the Carnew Tomacork Facebook page. Coolfancy was on August 1 and can be viewed on Coolfancy Facebook page. Stay safe all.

DONARD

Parish draw winners

Parish draw winners – July 31: Frank and Bridie O’Neill, Whitestown; Christopher Mills, Palladius Park; Marguerite Case, Spynans; Noelle O’Brien, Drumreigh; Metcalfe Family, Newtown; Eddie Flynn, Kilbaylet; Marian Whyte, Ballytoole. Promoter’s Prize: Marian Whyte.

Football club notes

Another busy week on the GAA front. On Thursday on the Blackmoor pitch our junior team were beaten by highflyers, Blessington. We were short a lot of our first team players, and even though they battled away for the full hour Blessington were too strong on the night.

Our panel was Kevin Cusack, Colm Toomey, Aaron Moody, Cian Fox, Oisin Traynor, Ben Wright, Pat Flynn, Eoin Hallessy, Conor Kearney, Tommy Dwyer, David Fox, Gavin Walshe, Mick Byrne, Niall Stynes, Rory Toomey.

On Friday night in Donard on the main pitch we witnessed a brilliant game between our senior team and Valleymount in the senior league. This was a fast game between two young fast teams. The goal scored by Alan Daly in the first half was the difference between the teams. Shane Daly, Conor Healy and Kevin Kealy were the other scorers.

There was a great turn out for the football club’s golf outing in Baltinglass on Saturday. There were 20 teams that included boys and girls young and not so young. Also playing were two of our star players of the county final in 2000 where they beat neighbours Dunlavin in the final. They were Shane O’Neill and Liam Toomey, who are both living in Navan and were delighted to meet their old teammates.

On to Sunday evening in Donard when our camogie club won the shield against Moorefield in the Kildare League. Two evenly matched teams here and a hard-fought game, our girls came out narrow winners.

DUNLAVIN

90th birthday

Congratulations to Humphrey Thompson, Killinane on reaching a great milestone of 90 years. A great achievement. Many more happy and healthy years.

Cemetery Mass

The Hollywood Cemetery Mass will take place on August 27 at 7 p.m. Please spread the word.

Community Shop

Dunlavin Community Shop is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday/ Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday/Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop now have a selection of Communion dresses in stock. Please drop in and show your support.

Dunlavin Defibrillators

Defibrillators can be found in the following locations: In Dunlavin Fire Station (carried on the engine at all times); Centra (on wall outside); Dunlavin GAA Club; Dublin Products; St. Kevin Community College; Scoil Nioclais Naofa Dunlavin Health Centre. Also thank you to the great team of First Responders in our Town.

Teen Scene

After a very challenging year Teen Scene Dunlavin are looking forward to opening its doors again in September. They are currently looking to recruit new leaders. If this is something you might be interested in plz contact Michelle at 086 8346170 or Adrienne at 085 1363858. Also keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates on registration and new members. Thank you.

Trips to Cork and Galway

Ger and Josie Duffy are organising the following trips. Three nights in Cork August 15 to August 18. Four nights to Galway 26th-September 30. Enquiries to Josie at 059 6471681 or 087 2543235.

Rosary returns

Praying the Rosary has returned in St Nicholas of Myra Church on Wednesday mornings at 10am. All are welcome.

Church gardener

A Gardener is sought for St. Nicholas of Myra – To qualify for this position you must be in receipt of a Social Welfare payment for at least a year and be over 21 years of age, training will be provided. For further details contact Tom Whittle on 0879227051 or send an email to stratfordce@gmail.com

Mobile Recycling

Mobile Recycling has recommenced–Dunlavin on second Saturday of month, outside church of Ireland from 10 a.m. to midday; and in Hollywood on third Saturday of month, outside the National School from 10 a.m. to midday.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels continue to deliver meals on Wednesdays in the area. If anyone would like a hot dinner delivered to their home please telephone 087 9693960.

Panic Buttons

Anyone, who is over the age of 65 may apply for a Panic Button. If you are interested, or know of someone who may require one, the necessary application form can be accessed by calling 086 1020303.

Postage Stamps

Please keep your used postage stamps for St Patrick’s Missions, Kiltegan, who can use them to fundraise. Used stamps can be dropped into the parish office any time. Thank you to all who have donated stamps throughout the past year.

Library Service

Libraries have re-opened. Lots of exciting books in store, especially for children. Great way to introduce young children to reading.

Website

Check out Dunlavin.ie for all the updates in your local village.

GLENEALY

Astroturf

The Astroturf is now open for tennis/training up to pods of 15 people - to book please call 0404 44040.

Book exchange

If anyone would like to exchange books or take books the book shelf is just inside the main door at hall. Great selection to choose from. Times for exchange or collection of books is 10a.m. to 1p.m.

Auction update

Unfortunately we have been unable to fundraise for the last year but if anyone has good saleable items please consider us when restrictions ease. You can contact us on 0404 44040.

Win A House and Car

Glenealy Hurling club’s ‘Win A House and Car in Wicklow’ fundraising campaign has been received well locally. We ran a “Bank holiday Bonus Draw” for all of our entrants since launch date. This saw two entrants win 5 Free tickets each, the lucky winners were Jim Staples from Wexford and Catherine & Barbara Kinch from Dublin. Congratulations to the winners.

We would like to thank all those who have supported us so far. For those wishing to purchase a ticket you can do so online on winahouseandcarinwicklow.com or hard copy tickets are available in Brown’s shop Glenealy or please contact any committee member. Follow us on social media to keep up to date with the competition and other bonus draws.

Glenealy IT Centre

Enrolment is now taking place for the following part-time certified courses commencing September 2021: ECDL, Manual and Computerised Bookkeeping and Payroll, Photoshop, Advanced Word and Excel. Ph 0404 44980/ 087 3113352.

First Aid Responder Course – Registration is open for our PHECC accredited First Aid Responder three-day course. Commencing September 1. Places are limited so book early. Contact Glenealy IT Centre 0404 44980 or manager@glenealy.ie.

Film Production Course – Interested in a career in Film and Creative Media? Wish to avail of employment opportunities in the Film Sector. Our new programme has been launched. Commencing this September. This BTEC International Diploma part-time course is a project based, interactive, creative training programme’ with emphasis on ‘hands on’ practical skills throughout. Cinematography, Lighting, Audio Production, Film Production, Factual Production. Fully funded dependent on criteria.

Enrol now if interested as places are limited. Contact Glenealy IT Centre at 0404 44980/ 087 3113352.

LARAGH-GLENDALOUGH

Tidy Towns

A group of volunteers met Tuesday evening on August 3 for a clean-up of the village. Thank you to everyone who helped out.

AA Meetings

Closed AA Meetings are held in the Brockagh Resource Centre at 8.30 p.m. every Monday night all year round.

Mobile Library Service

Please be advised that there will be no Mobile Library service for two weeks in August due to annual leave.

The Mobile will have its last day out on Friday, July 30, and will resume its schedule on Tuesday, August 17.

Remember, if you are a member of the mobile library you can borrow and return items from all library branches, including nationwide.