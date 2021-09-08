Around the Districts: Carnew, Coolboy, Donard, Dunlavin and Tinahely

Darren, Eva, Sophie and Jeffrey Bermingham at the tractor run in Rathdangan in memory of Rose Nolan Shortall.

CARNEW

Engagement

Congratulations to William Osborne, Kilcavan and Niamh Weston, Bunclody on their engagement.

GAA lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won; numbers were 1, 10, 22 and 26; lucky dips were Pádraig Doyle and Gerry Doyle. The next draw is September 13 and the jackpot is €8,900, tickets can be bought online or in any of the local shops.

Coffee Day

Ailish Little, Donishal is holding her coffee day on Sunday, September 19, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., all welcome to come along.

Ballyellis NS

There was a very special welcome to our new junior infants and Early Intervention Class, who joined Ballyellis National School last week. We hope they will all enjoy their time in Ballyellis.

Mass Times

Please note that from the weekend of September 4 and 5 that Mass times will be as follows. Saturdays: Coolfancy 5.30 p.m., Shillelagh 6.30 p.m., Carnew 7.30 p.m. Sundays: Tomacork 9 a.m., Coolfancy 10 a.m., Carnew 11 a.m.

Community Text Alert

Carnew Garda are setting up a Text Alert scheme in the area, local representatives will be calling to all the houses in the area with the application forms and forms can be returned to your local garda station, Carnew Enterprise Centre or Victor Young News Agents with €10 to join, if you did not get a form and you are in the Garda area forms can be got in the post office, Garda station or Victor Young’s, the area of Hillbrook and Coolboy/Coolfancy are also in the area and forms can be got from Christy Gregan’s, Sonnie Gregan’s or Gavin Nolan. Could forms be returned as soon as possible.

COOLBOY

Christmas Lights Committee AGM

Coolboy Christmas Lights Committee will be holding their annual general meeting on Sunday, September 26, in the Little Moon.

DONARD

Football Club notes

A busy and a no luck week for our sports Men and Women. It started on Tuesday in Baltinglass where our senior camogie team lost to Knockananna in a tough and skilful game between Knockananna and our girls in the summer Cup.

On Thursday in Donard in front of a big crowd, our Junior ‘C’ Team lost to Valleymount by a point. This was a cracker of a game in the Wilson-Buttle Cup competition. We were the victim of the new Black Card situation when you lose a player for 10 minutes after a foul. Our lads had a good lead before we lost the player. But we rejigged the team and lost the lead and eventually lost the game by one point.

On Friday in Donard in front of another big attendance we lost to Baltinglass in the Timmins Cup. The away team took an early lead when they scored a goal, and while we almost matched them with points scored, they scored two more three pointers, we could only match them with a Ray Halloran goal. Still a good display by our lads in our first year at senior level. Goods times are a coming.

Our scorers were Brian Lennon, Liam Monaghan, Kevin Kealy and Larry Mullen one point each. Shane Daly two points and Ray Halloran one goal and three points.

Our team was Brian Keogh, Clifford Grace, Alan Tutty, Jack Grace, Ronan Kelly, Colm and Kevin Osbourne, Seán Brannigan, John Hanbidge, Brian Lennon, Kevin Kealy, Liam Monaghan, Ray Halloran, Alan Daly, Shane Daly and Sub: Tadgh McCarthy Griffin.

We lost another Gael when Paddy Nolan (The Ball Alley) passed away. Paddy affectionately known as ‘Weeshii’ played on the Donard team who won Senior Championships in 1937 and 1947. Living beside ‘The Bawn’ football field his house was used as a storage place for Footballs, Boots and Stockings and a changing area for years. He was also a top class Handballer and won a few county titles in his time.

The lotto now stands at €7,800. The match three’s last week were Liam Mullen, Mary Doyle, Pat Moore, Harry Pender, Niamh and Gertie Curran, and John Germaine. Seller’s prize was won by Seán Byrne.

DUNLAVIN

Congratulations

Congratulations to 5th Year student Holly Wright who was competing in the Leinster Schools Tailteann Trials in Santry.

Holly won both the shot put and the discus and has now qualified to represent Leinster at the Tailteann Games in Santry next Saturday the 11th of September.

Amazing achievement, congratulations and best of luck, Holly!

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to Anna O’Brien on the recent death of her mother May Shore. May’s funeral took place in Kilkenny. May she rest in peace.

Community Shop

Dunlavin Community Shop is open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday/Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday/Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop now have a selection of Communion dresses in stock. Please drop in and show your support.

Death

The death has occurred of Charlie O’Toole late of Griffinstown. Charlie is mourned by his partner Maura and extended family. His burial took place in Dunlavin on Monday September 6th 2. May he rest in peace.

Dunlavin Defibrillators

Defibrillators can be found in the following locations: In Dunlavin Fire Station (carried on the engine at all times); Centra (on wall outside); Dunlavin GAA Club; Dublin Products; St. Kevin Community College; Scoil Nioclais Naofa Dunlavin Health Centre. Also thank you to the great team of First Responders in our Town.

Teen Scene

After a very challenging year Teen Scene Dunlavin are looking forward to opening its doors again in September. They are currently looking to recruit new leaders. If this is something you might be interested in plz contact Michelle at 086 8346170 or Adrienne at 085 1363858. Also keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates on registration and new members. Thank you.

Trip to Galway

Ger and Josie Duffy are organising four nights to Galway from September 26 to September 30. Enquiries to Josie at 059 6471681 or 087 2543235.

Rosary

Praying the Rosary has returned in St Nicholas of Myra Church on Wednesday mornings at 10am. All are welcome.

Church gardener

A Gardener is sought for St. Nicholas of Myra – To qualify for this position you must be in receipt of a Social Welfare payment for at least a year and be over 21 years of age, training will be provided. For further details contact Tom Whittle on 0879227051 or send an email to stratfordce@gmail.com

Mobile Recycling

Mobile Recycling has recommenced–Dunlavin on second Saturday of month, outside church of Ireland from 10 a.m. to midday; and in Hollywood on third Saturday of month, outside the National School from 10 a.m. to midday.

Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels continue to deliver meals on Wednesdays in the area. If anyone would like a hot dinner delivered to their home please telephone 087 9693960.

Panic Buttons

Anyone, who is over the age of 65 may apply for a Panic Button. If you are interested, or know of someone who may require one, the necessary application form can be accessed by calling 086 1020303.

Postage Stamps

Please keep your used postage stamps for St Patrick’s Missions, Kiltegan, who can use them to fundraise. Used stamps can be dropped into the parish office any time. Thank you to all who have donated stamps throughout the past year.

Library Service

Libraries have re-opened. Lots of exciting books in store, especially for children. Great way to introduce young children to reading.

Website

Check out Dunlavin.ie for all the updates in your local village.

TINAHELY

Tinahely Men’s Shed, Kelly’s Hill

We are now open and look forward to welcoming new members from Tinahely, and all surrounding areas. Come along have a cuppa and hopefully make new friends. We are open Tuesday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For further info ring 086 1040008 or email tonylundberg3@gmail.com.

Aughrim Market

Aughrim Town and Country Market are delighted to have our wonderful craftspeople back to the Market, Every Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are offering beautiful Handmade Jewellery, Cute Baby Knits incredibly beautiful Soft Furnishings such as cushions, throws for sofa and bed in the most beautiful repurposed fabrics, recycled shopping bags etc. Hand painted house signs for home and garden. Gifts for your four legged friends and heaven sent house aromas and candles. Organic fruit and vegetables, Happy Hens eggs, delicious traditional home baking, scrumptious biscuits and sourdough and rye breads etc. Marmalade and jams.

All are welcome to the Pavilion in the park and enjoy Healthy snacks and Organic Coffee/Tea from the Lean Green Machine overlooking the Lake.

Please continue to respect that Masks are required and social distancing of 2 metres to comply with Covid 19 regulations. For more info contact Caroline at 086 0865838.

Attention dog owners

To those that walk their pets on leash, a big thank you. To those that don’t please be aware you are endangering the future of the walks for the wider community. The Railway Walk and extension have a strict rule that dogs must be on leash and no dogs are permitted on any of the looped walks.

Please remember to bring a bag to pick up the poop.

Your News

If you would like your community event listed here, please email tinahelynotes@gmail.com the Friday before publication to ensure inclusion.