Arklow’s Sue Ryder shop backs Wicklow Rose with colourful window display

With the Rose of Tralee final on the horizon, the Sue Ryder charity shop in Arklow has dedicated their latest window display to Wicklow Rose and Arklow native Roisin Long.

Social media has been awash with the Arklow community’s praise for the eye catching display, which is chiefly the creation of store manager Jo Walker. Jo has been working with Sue Ryder, a charity that supports people living with terminal illness and neurological conditions, for eight years now and has spent the last five as manager. She says her latest display was born out of a desire to highlight how fantastic it is to have an Arklow girl representing Wicklow.

“I know Roisin’s mum and dad quite well,” Jo began. “Having met Roisin, let me tell you, she’s just a fabulous young girl. The team here at Sue Ryder really wanted to encourage her, so we decided to do the window display to just say: we’re delighted for her, we want to support her and to let her know to enjoy the experience to the fullest.”

Over the years the Arklow Sue Ryder charity shop has become famous for its richly colourful, visually impactful and thematic window displays. Jo, the chief architect behind these arrangements, takes a huge amount of personal satisfaction from putting together. She describes the displays as “jigsaws, that just fall into place, piece by piece”.

“When I worked in retail years ago, one of my bosses, Debra, was simply amazing at doing window displays, a real artist.,” Jo said. “She Brought me to all the outlets in Dublin for inspiration. I just really enjoy it, its my outlet at work. Generally speaking though, the displays are a real team effort, everyone on the team weighs in on them with their input.

“Everything we use for the windows is donated, we don’t buy anything,” Jo continued. “What usually happens is, we get one item that comes in to us and you immediately say: yes that’s the one - we’re building around that. Then you’re donated or offered another piece and it all just comes together.

“For example, with our RNLI themed display we did not too long ago, I remember the lads up in the Arklow recycling centre offered us an a lovely RNLI flag. That was just the thing that sparked it off, then someone gave us two mermaid tails and it just grew from there. It was a similar story with the ‘Witches of Eastwick’ themed front we did.

“We tend to forward plan for all our window displays, but the Roisin one was a bit last minute. But we were delighted with how it turned out. One of the girls on our team made the banners, and found that lovely blue dress.”

Asked what ideas she has in the pipeline Jo replied, “We might do a vintage window next, or a Debs inspired one. There’ll obviously the Halloween one and we’re already thinking about Christmas. Sometimes I think the public wonder: What is she going to do next!? Well, whatever it may be, our street needs brightening up, so I can guarantee you it will be colourful!”