Arklow’s Inbhear Mor Performance Ensemble launch recruitment drive

Arklow’s multi-award winning Inbhear Mor Performance Ensemble have announced that registration is now open for prospective junior and senior recruits.

There was a sizeable group in attendance last week as beginners classes started for children aged 8 years-old and above. Band director, Oisín Molloy, said that he’s pleased with how recruitment has been progressing so far, with a clutch of new members having already signed up.

"We have only started recruiting properly in the last few days,” Oisín said.” We got a couple of new faces in last week, and another couple this week – so it’s going well, considering we haven't really advertised much at all yet.

"Generally the new recruits are young, starting from age 8 and up. We start them off slowly, taking the from absolute scratch and teaching them the basics. They learn how to read music, how to play the instrument and how to keep time. We offer tuition in the disciplines of brass, percussion and dance. There is no experience requirement, with the only condition being that recruits are at least 8 years-old.”

Oisín explained that, although the vast majority of recruits were children, more experienced or senior players will also be welcomed with open arms. He also said that the bands recent stellar performances at the IMBA Championships in Dublin (winner) and the European Drum Corps Championships in Dordrecht, The Netherlands, have painted the band in the best possible light.

“You still get the odd experienced player who hasn’t played in a while, or has moved to the area recently” David added. “Certainly, if any senior players want to come and join in, we’d be delighted to accommodate them. The publicity we gained from our performances this year has gone a long way to getting the word out there. Doing well throughout the year definitely makes the recruitment process easier come Autumn.”

Band classes which take place every Tuesday evening. For more information about the Inbhear Mor Performance Ensemble visit their Facebook page.